11713 E 30th Terr S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11713 E 30th Terr S

11713 East 30th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

11713 East 30th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

Refrigerator available for an additional $25.00 a month

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/11713-e-30th-terr-s ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11713 E 30th Terr S have any available units?
11713 E 30th Terr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 11713 E 30th Terr S currently offering any rent specials?
11713 E 30th Terr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11713 E 30th Terr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11713 E 30th Terr S is pet friendly.
Does 11713 E 30th Terr S offer parking?
No, 11713 E 30th Terr S does not offer parking.
Does 11713 E 30th Terr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11713 E 30th Terr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11713 E 30th Terr S have a pool?
No, 11713 E 30th Terr S does not have a pool.
Does 11713 E 30th Terr S have accessible units?
No, 11713 E 30th Terr S does not have accessible units.
Does 11713 E 30th Terr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11713 E 30th Terr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11713 E 30th Terr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11713 E 30th Terr S does not have units with air conditioning.

