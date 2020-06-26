11506 East 36th Street South

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOOKING FOR A PEACEFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME IN THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF THE BIG CITY? Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with lots of trees for privacy, this home has space galore to spread out! Enjoy the over-sized family room off the kitchen as a great space for entertaining family and friends. The master bedroom has a separate sitting area

and access to the main bathroom. The possibilities are endless with the basement Come make this home yours!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!**Photos requested 5/13**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.