All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 11506 East 36th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
11506 East 36th Street South
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

11506 East 36th Street South

11506 E 36th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11506 E 36th St S, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOOKING FOR A PEACEFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME IN THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF THE BIG CITY? Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with lots of trees for privacy, this home has space galore to spread out! Enjoy the over-sized family room off the kitchen as a great space for entertaining family and friends. The master bedroom has a separate sitting area
and access to the main bathroom. The possibilities are endless with the basement Come make this home yours!
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!**Photos requested 5/13**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 East 36th Street South have any available units?
11506 East 36th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 11506 East 36th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11506 East 36th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 East 36th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11506 East 36th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11506 East 36th Street South offer parking?
No, 11506 East 36th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 11506 East 36th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 East 36th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 East 36th Street South have a pool?
No, 11506 East 36th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11506 East 36th Street South have accessible units?
No, 11506 East 36th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 East 36th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11506 East 36th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11506 East 36th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 11506 East 36th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City