Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

1147 Arrowhead Ridge

1147 Arrowhead Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1147 Arrowhead Ridge, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0a8f990d6 ---- 2 Bedrooms Eat-In-Kitchen w/pantry Stove and Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Central Air Approx. 800 sq. ft. Off Street Parking Lawn Care Provided. $18 per month fee for trash service. Close to bus and shopping. $25 Pet Rent. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Arrowhead Ridge have any available units?
1147 Arrowhead Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 Arrowhead Ridge have?
Some of 1147 Arrowhead Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Arrowhead Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Arrowhead Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Arrowhead Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 Arrowhead Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 1147 Arrowhead Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Arrowhead Ridge offers parking.
Does 1147 Arrowhead Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Arrowhead Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Arrowhead Ridge have a pool?
No, 1147 Arrowhead Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Arrowhead Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1147 Arrowhead Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Arrowhead Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 Arrowhead Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

