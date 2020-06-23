11333 E 20th St S

Great Two Bedroom duplex in Independence. Lots of space for the money! 2bedrooms/1bathroom Partial Finish in the basement 1 Car Garage Sorry No Section 8 No Pets allowed in this unit Call the office today to make sure you don't miss out on this great unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
