Independence, MO
11333 E 20th St S
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

11333 E 20th St S

11333 E 20th St S · No Longer Available
Location

11333 E 20th St S, Independence, MO 64052
Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Two Bedroom duplex in Independence. Lots of space for the money!
2bedrooms/1bathroom
Partial Finish in the basement
1 Car Garage
Sorry No Section 8
No Pets allowed in this unit
Call the office today to make sure you don't miss out on this great unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11333 E 20th St S have any available units?
11333 E 20th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 11333 E 20th St S currently offering any rent specials?
11333 E 20th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11333 E 20th St S pet-friendly?
No, 11333 E 20th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 11333 E 20th St S offer parking?
Yes, 11333 E 20th St S does offer parking.
Does 11333 E 20th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11333 E 20th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11333 E 20th St S have a pool?
No, 11333 E 20th St S does not have a pool.
Does 11333 E 20th St S have accessible units?
No, 11333 E 20th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 11333 E 20th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11333 E 20th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11333 E 20th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11333 E 20th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
