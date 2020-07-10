All apartments in Independence
1123 West Truman Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

1123 West Truman Road

1123 West Truman Road · No Longer Available
Location

1123 West Truman Road, Independence, MO 64050
Procter

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great house - large fenced yard
Perfect beautiful hardwood floors!
No smoking. No pets

Please Text Brad to see this nice house at 816-288-6093
Apply online at legacybuilders.net $25 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

