Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1111 S Brookside Ave

1111 South Brookside Avenue · (816) 252-8990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Second floor with balcony. Bright rooms. Appliances include fridge, range, Laundry facility on site.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and $100. must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (cats only) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet.
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call property for an appointment at 816-252-8990 or email apartments@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Local office. Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance. The on site office is open 10am-2pm Monday - Saturday. Emergency maintenance is available 24 hours, seven days each week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 S Brookside Ave have any available units?
1111 S Brookside Ave has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 S Brookside Ave have?
Some of 1111 S Brookside Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 S Brookside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1111 S Brookside Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 S Brookside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 S Brookside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1111 S Brookside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1111 S Brookside Ave does offer parking.
Does 1111 S Brookside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 S Brookside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 S Brookside Ave have a pool?
No, 1111 S Brookside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1111 S Brookside Ave have accessible units?
No, 1111 S Brookside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 S Brookside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 S Brookside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
