Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:56 PM

1110 North Union Street

1110 North Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 North Union Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
To schedule a showing of this property please call 816-323-0399. This property allows for self guided showings, contact for details.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1637500?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with no garage, but off street parking. Roomy unit with fresh paint, hardwood flooring, no basement, no fence in the Independence school district. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge and stove.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities except trash. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord is responsible for lawn care.
Independence Power and Water
Missouri Gas Energy

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days.

Non-refundable pet fee required per pet is $350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

