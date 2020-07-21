1108 North Union Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

To schedule a showing of this property please call 816-323-0399



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with no garage, but off street parking. Roomy unit with fresh paint, hardwood flooring, no basement, no fence in the Independence school district. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge and stove.



Minimum one year lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities except trash. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord is responsible for lawn care.

Independence Power and Water

Missouri Gas Energy



Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days.



Non-refundable pet fee required per pet is $350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

