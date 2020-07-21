All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

1108 North Union Street

1108 North Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1108 North Union Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
*****With approved application, pay deposit and sign a lease by February 29th and get March rent free with 16 month lease.*******

To schedule a showing of this property please call 816-323-0399

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with no garage, but off street parking. Roomy unit with fresh paint, hardwood flooring, no basement, no fence in the Independence school district. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge and stove.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities except trash. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord is responsible for lawn care.
Independence Power and Water
Missouri Gas Energy

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days.

Non-refundable pet fee required per pet is $350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 North Union Street have any available units?
1108 North Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 North Union Street have?
Some of 1108 North Union Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 North Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 North Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 North Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 North Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 1108 North Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 1108 North Union Street offers parking.
Does 1108 North Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 North Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 North Union Street have a pool?
No, 1108 North Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 North Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 North Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 North Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 North Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
