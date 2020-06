Amenities

on-site laundry 24hr maintenance parking

Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance. The on site office is open 10am-2pm Monday - Saturday. Emergency maintenance is available 24 hours, seven days each week.