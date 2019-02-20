1101 S Brookside Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Great 1 bedroom apartment located in a small community called Brookside in Independence, MO. Apartment features electric stove, fridge, nice kitchen with plenty of storage. Living /dining combo with large window to let in light. Bedroom has double closets and shoe storage, and hall closet for coats, etc. Bathroom has tub/shower combo and comes with shower curtain installed. Community features on site management and maintenance, and office is opened M-F and easy to reach!

We would love to have you here at Brookside, please reach out to us to schedule a showing.



Pets: Cats only up to 2 with a $300 total pet deposit.



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property



Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider!

Brookside office: 816-252-8990

Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance. The on site office is open 10am-2pm Monday - Saturday. Emergency maintenance is available 24 hours, seven days each week.