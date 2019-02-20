All apartments in Independence
1101 S Brookside Ave
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

1101 S Brookside Ave

1101 South Brookside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1101 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in a small community called Brookside in Independence, MO. Apartment features electric stove, fridge, nice kitchen with plenty of storage. Living /dining combo with large window to let in light. Bedroom has double closets and shoe storage, and hall closet for coats, etc. Bathroom has tub/shower combo and comes with shower curtain installed. Community features on site management and maintenance, and office is opened M-F and easy to reach!
We would love to have you here at Brookside, please reach out to us to schedule a showing.

Pets: Cats only up to 2 with a $300 total pet deposit.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider!
Brookside office: 816-252-8990
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance. The on site office is open 10am-2pm Monday - Saturday. Emergency maintenance is available 24 hours, seven days each week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

