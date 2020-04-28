All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
1100 E. Hayward Ave.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

1100 E. Hayward Ave.

1100 E Hayward Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1100 E Hayward Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom- Available now $750 - Clean quiet 2 bedroom Duplex - Large eat in kitchen, tub shower, washer and dryer hookups, central air, appliances and lawn maintenance included.
No Section 8
Call or Text Chris 816-801-9099

(RLNE5317010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 E. Hayward Ave. have any available units?
1100 E. Hayward Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1100 E. Hayward Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1100 E. Hayward Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 E. Hayward Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1100 E. Hayward Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1100 E. Hayward Ave. offer parking?
No, 1100 E. Hayward Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1100 E. Hayward Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 E. Hayward Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 E. Hayward Ave. have a pool?
No, 1100 E. Hayward Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1100 E. Hayward Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1100 E. Hayward Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 E. Hayward Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 E. Hayward Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 E. Hayward Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 E. Hayward Ave. has units with air conditioning.

