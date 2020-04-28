1100 E. Hayward Ave.

Large 2 bedroom- Available now $750 - Clean quiet 2 bedroom Duplex - Large eat in kitchen, tub shower, washer and dryer hookups, central air, appliances and lawn maintenance included. No Section 8 Call or Text Chris 816-801-9099
(RLNE5317010)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
