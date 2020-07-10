All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave

1100 1/2 E Hayward Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1100 1/2 E Hayward Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom- Available now $650 - Clean quiet duplex. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, new paint.
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099

(RLNE5895534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave have any available units?
1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave offer parking?
No, 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave have a pool?
No, 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave have accessible units?
No, 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City