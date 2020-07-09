10910 East Winner Road

Amenities

$800 for a cute, corner store front in Englewood! The retail/office space is about 560 square feet on the first floor. The basement is available for storage and has a shared bath with the next door tenant, utilities are shared as well. Ample parking behind the unit, good traffic count and parking in the median between Winner Rd, and great visibility. The space boasts updated flooring, walls, lights and a bright and happy feel. Tenant pays Electric and Water (split), no Gas to unit. Management on site and shopping, restaurants and other local small businesses to operate with. Englewood is an arts district in Independence, read more about it here: https://www.caugerproperties.com/



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property



Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531