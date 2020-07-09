All apartments in Independence
10910 East Winner Road

10910 East Winner Road
Location

10910 East Winner Road, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
$800 for a cute, corner store front in Englewood! The retail/office space is about 560 square feet on the first floor. The basement is available for storage and has a shared bath with the next door tenant, utilities are shared as well. Ample parking behind the unit, good traffic count and parking in the median between Winner Rd, and great visibility. The space boasts updated flooring, walls, lights and a bright and happy feel. Tenant pays Electric and Water (split), no Gas to unit. Management on site and shopping, restaurants and other local small businesses to operate with. Englewood is an arts district in Independence, read more about it here: https://www.caugerproperties.com/

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10910 East Winner Road have any available units?
10910 East Winner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10910 East Winner Road currently offering any rent specials?
10910 East Winner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10910 East Winner Road pet-friendly?
No, 10910 East Winner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 10910 East Winner Road offer parking?
Yes, 10910 East Winner Road offers parking.
Does 10910 East Winner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10910 East Winner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10910 East Winner Road have a pool?
No, 10910 East Winner Road does not have a pool.
Does 10910 East Winner Road have accessible units?
No, 10910 East Winner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10910 East Winner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10910 East Winner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10910 East Winner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10910 East Winner Road does not have units with air conditioning.

