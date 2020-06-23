10905 East 19th Street South - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice large ground floor unit, with easy access to parking, laundry and very few steps. Clean and cute, great building with a neighborly feel, small and close to Englewood shops & restaurants. Water is paid, gas & electric tenant responsibility. Make this your home today!



****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy.****



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531