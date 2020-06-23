All apartments in Independence
10905 East 19th Street South - 2

10905 East 19th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10905 East 19th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice large ground floor unit, with easy access to parking, laundry and very few steps. Clean and cute, great building with a neighborly feel, small and close to Englewood shops & restaurants. Water is paid, gas & electric tenant responsibility. Make this your home today!

****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy.****

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 have any available units?
10905 East 19th Street South - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 have?
Some of 10905 East 19th Street South - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10905 East 19th Street South - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 does offer parking.
Does 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 have a pool?
No, 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 East 19th Street South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
