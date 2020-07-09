Rent Calculator
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10820 E 20th Street S
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10820 E 20th Street S
10820 East 20th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10820 East 20th Street, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10820 E 20th St S - 10820 E 20th St S is a 2 bed 1 bath home that is conveniently close to Winner Rd and 23rd St!
-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Fenced yard
-Garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit)
We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$795.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE4463245)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10820 E 20th Street S have any available units?
10820 E 20th Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10820 E 20th Street S have?
Some of 10820 E 20th Street S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10820 E 20th Street S currently offering any rent specials?
10820 E 20th Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 E 20th Street S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10820 E 20th Street S is pet friendly.
Does 10820 E 20th Street S offer parking?
Yes, 10820 E 20th Street S offers parking.
Does 10820 E 20th Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10820 E 20th Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 E 20th Street S have a pool?
No, 10820 E 20th Street S does not have a pool.
Does 10820 E 20th Street S have accessible units?
No, 10820 E 20th Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 E 20th Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10820 E 20th Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
