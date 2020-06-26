All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

10612 E 27th Street

10612 E 27th St S · No Longer Available
Location

10612 E 27th St S, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10612 E 27th St - 10612 E 27th St is a spacious 4 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO.

-4 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Dining room
-Hardwood floors
-Basement
-Fenced yard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$950.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$950.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3513161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10612 E 27th Street have any available units?
10612 E 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10612 E 27th Street have?
Some of 10612 E 27th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10612 E 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10612 E 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612 E 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10612 E 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10612 E 27th Street offer parking?
No, 10612 E 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10612 E 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10612 E 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612 E 27th Street have a pool?
No, 10612 E 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10612 E 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 10612 E 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10612 E 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10612 E 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
