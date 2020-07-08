All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10605 E 26th Terr S

10605 E 26th St S · No Longer Available
Location

10605 E 26th St S, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bd, 1ba home with carport, fenced back yard and clean basement with laundry room. No smoking home, pets conditional. Ready now, clean and includes appliances.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 E 26th Terr S have any available units?
10605 E 26th Terr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10605 E 26th Terr S have?
Some of 10605 E 26th Terr S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 E 26th Terr S currently offering any rent specials?
10605 E 26th Terr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 E 26th Terr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10605 E 26th Terr S is pet friendly.
Does 10605 E 26th Terr S offer parking?
Yes, 10605 E 26th Terr S offers parking.
Does 10605 E 26th Terr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10605 E 26th Terr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 E 26th Terr S have a pool?
No, 10605 E 26th Terr S does not have a pool.
Does 10605 E 26th Terr S have accessible units?
No, 10605 E 26th Terr S does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 E 26th Terr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10605 E 26th Terr S does not have units with dishwashers.

