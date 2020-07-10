Amenities
10501 E 10th St S Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.
3BR / 1Ba available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking - 2 car garage
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $850.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.
Major qualifications necessary are.
-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit
Please call for more info.
Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/830639
App fees differ online
(RLNE5169898)