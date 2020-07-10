All apartments in Independence
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:22 PM

10501 E 10th St S

10501 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10501 East 10th Street, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10501 E 10th St S Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking - 2 car garage

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $850.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/830639

App fees differ online

(RLNE5169898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 E 10th St S have any available units?
10501 E 10th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10501 E 10th St S have?
Some of 10501 E 10th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 E 10th St S currently offering any rent specials?
10501 E 10th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 E 10th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10501 E 10th St S is pet friendly.
Does 10501 E 10th St S offer parking?
Yes, 10501 E 10th St S offers parking.
Does 10501 E 10th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10501 E 10th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 E 10th St S have a pool?
No, 10501 E 10th St S does not have a pool.
Does 10501 E 10th St S have accessible units?
No, 10501 E 10th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 E 10th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10501 E 10th St S does not have units with dishwashers.

