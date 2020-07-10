All apartments in Independence
1037 West Truman Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:52 PM

1037 West Truman Road

1037 West Truman Road · No Longer Available
Location

1037 West Truman Road, Independence, MO 64050
Procter

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Feel like you're at home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Independence. Spacious living room leads right into the kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage. Bedrooms are all generous in size. Large utility room on the main level. White picket fence out front gives you that homey feeling. Deck on the side of the home has a great view and privacy. Unfinished basement for additional storage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 West Truman Road have any available units?
1037 West Truman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1037 West Truman Road currently offering any rent specials?
1037 West Truman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 West Truman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 West Truman Road is pet friendly.
Does 1037 West Truman Road offer parking?
No, 1037 West Truman Road does not offer parking.
Does 1037 West Truman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 West Truman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 West Truman Road have a pool?
No, 1037 West Truman Road does not have a pool.
Does 1037 West Truman Road have accessible units?
No, 1037 West Truman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 West Truman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 West Truman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 West Truman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 West Truman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

