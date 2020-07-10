1037 West Truman Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Feel like you're at home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Independence. Spacious living room leads right into the kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage. Bedrooms are all generous in size. Large utility room on the main level. White picket fence out front gives you that homey feeling. Deck on the side of the home has a great view and privacy. Unfinished basement for additional storage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.