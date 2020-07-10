All apartments in Independence
Location

1036 N Aztec Ct, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b042140fb ----
2 Bedrooms Eat-In-Kitchen w/pantry Stove and Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Central Air Approx. 800 sq. ft. Off Street Parking Lawn Care Provided. $18 per month fee for trash service. Close to bus and shopping. $25 Pet Rent per pet. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Aztec Court have any available units?
1036 Aztec Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 Aztec Court have?
Some of 1036 Aztec Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Aztec Court currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Aztec Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Aztec Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Aztec Court is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Aztec Court offer parking?
No, 1036 Aztec Court does not offer parking.
Does 1036 Aztec Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Aztec Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Aztec Court have a pool?
No, 1036 Aztec Court does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Aztec Court have accessible units?
No, 1036 Aztec Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Aztec Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Aztec Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
