Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:49 PM

103 S Crescent Avenue

103 South Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

103 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have any available units?
103 S Crescent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 103 S Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 S Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 S Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 S Crescent Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue offer parking?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

