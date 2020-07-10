Rent Calculator
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
103 S Crescent Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:49 PM
1 of 15
103 S Crescent Avenue
103 South Crescent Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
103 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have any available units?
103 S Crescent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
Is 103 S Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 S Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 S Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 S Crescent Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue offer parking?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 S Crescent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 S Crescent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
