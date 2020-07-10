All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1024 Cottage Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1024 Cottage Ave
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

1024 Cottage Ave

1024 N Cottage St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1024 N Cottage St, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06599e0089 ---- Fantastic newer 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, great room, master bedroom with private bath on main level, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on lower level. Washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Cottage Ave have any available units?
1024 Cottage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Cottage Ave have?
Some of 1024 Cottage Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Cottage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Cottage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Cottage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Cottage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Cottage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Cottage Ave offers parking.
Does 1024 Cottage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Cottage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Cottage Ave have a pool?
No, 1024 Cottage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Cottage Ave have accessible units?
No, 1024 Cottage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Cottage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Cottage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City