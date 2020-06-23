Rent Calculator
All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1017 S Liberty Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1017 S Liberty Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1017 S Liberty Street
1017 South Liberty Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1017 South Liberty Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1017 Liberty St - 1017 Liberty St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to 23rd St and Hwy 291!
-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-W/D connections
-Eat-in kitchen
-Carpet throughout
-Main level laundry
-Built in hutch
-Lazy susan
-Unfinished basement
-Fenced yard
-2 storage sheds
-Off-street parking
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$695.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$695.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE4531395)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1017 S Liberty Street have any available units?
1017 S Liberty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1017 S Liberty Street have?
Some of 1017 S Liberty Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1017 S Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
1017 S Liberty Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 S Liberty Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 S Liberty Street is pet friendly.
Does 1017 S Liberty Street offer parking?
Yes, 1017 S Liberty Street does offer parking.
Does 1017 S Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 S Liberty Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 S Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 1017 S Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 1017 S Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 1017 S Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 S Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 S Liberty Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
