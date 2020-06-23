1017 S Liberty Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking carpet range refrigerator

1017 Liberty St - 1017 Liberty St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to 23rd St and Hwy 291!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Electric range

-W/D connections

-Eat-in kitchen

-Carpet throughout

-Main level laundry

-Built in hutch

-Lazy susan

-Unfinished basement

-Fenced yard

-2 storage sheds

-Off-street parking



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$695.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$695.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE4531395)