Independence, MO
1016 S Woodbury Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

1016 S Woodbury Street

No Longer Available
Location

1016 S Woodbury St, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1016 S Woodbury St - 1016 S Woodbury St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to 23rd St and Hwy 291!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Fenced yard
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$725.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$725.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4847482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

