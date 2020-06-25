Rent Calculator
Independence, MO
1016 S Woodbury Street
1016 S Woodbury Street
1016 S Woodbury St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1016 S Woodbury St, Independence, MO 64050
Benton
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1016 S Woodbury St - 1016 S Woodbury St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to 23rd St and Hwy 291!
-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Fenced yard
-Shed
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$725.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$725.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE4847482)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 S Woodbury Street have any available units?
1016 S Woodbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1016 S Woodbury Street have?
Some of 1016 S Woodbury Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1016 S Woodbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
1016 S Woodbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 S Woodbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 S Woodbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 1016 S Woodbury Street offer parking?
No, 1016 S Woodbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 1016 S Woodbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 S Woodbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 S Woodbury Street have a pool?
No, 1016 S Woodbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 1016 S Woodbury Street have accessible units?
No, 1016 S Woodbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 S Woodbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 S Woodbury Street has units with dishwashers.
