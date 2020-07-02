All apartments in Independence
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

10120 E 10TH ST S

10120 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10120 East 10th Street, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Charming re-done home with fenced yard, off street parking, hardwood floors & back porch to relax in the shade. Make this one yours today!
*Cooling (window units ) No central air, Central Heat
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10120 E 10TH ST S have any available units?
10120 E 10TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10120 E 10TH ST S have?
Some of 10120 E 10TH ST S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10120 E 10TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
10120 E 10TH ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10120 E 10TH ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10120 E 10TH ST S is pet friendly.
Does 10120 E 10TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 10120 E 10TH ST S offers parking.
Does 10120 E 10TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10120 E 10TH ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10120 E 10TH ST S have a pool?
No, 10120 E 10TH ST S does not have a pool.
Does 10120 E 10TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 10120 E 10TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 10120 E 10TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10120 E 10TH ST S does not have units with dishwashers.

