10120 E 10TH ST S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Charming re-done home with fenced yard, off street parking, hardwood floors & back porch to relax in the shade. Make this one yours today!

*Cooling (window units ) No central air, Central Heat

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531