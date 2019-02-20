All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

10081 E 34th Street S

10081 East 34th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10081 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
- 10081 E 34th St S is a 2 bed, 1 bath home that has a convenient ranch layout with a large yard.

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-Unfinished basement
-Attached garage
-Fenced yard
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$795.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2608108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10081 E 34th Street S have any available units?
10081 E 34th Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10081 E 34th Street S have?
Some of 10081 E 34th Street S's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10081 E 34th Street S currently offering any rent specials?
10081 E 34th Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10081 E 34th Street S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10081 E 34th Street S is pet friendly.
Does 10081 E 34th Street S offer parking?
Yes, 10081 E 34th Street S offers parking.
Does 10081 E 34th Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10081 E 34th Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10081 E 34th Street S have a pool?
No, 10081 E 34th Street S does not have a pool.
Does 10081 E 34th Street S have accessible units?
No, 10081 E 34th Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 10081 E 34th Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10081 E 34th Street S has units with dishwashers.

