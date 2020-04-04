7 Highview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home. Sit out on the deck or in the sun-room and enjoy your coffee while admiring the amazing view of nature. Basement is full and unfinished with washer and dryer hook ups (tenants must supply their own washer and dryer).



Tenants are responsible for electric, gas and water



Sewer included in the rent



Located in Windsor school district



$995 a Month / $995 Security Deposit



Max of 3 pets, only 1 dog allowed no more than 45 lbs! $25 per pet, per month!



Vouchers are accepted



Rental Requirements

$35 non refundable application fee per person over the age of 18 for criminal and background check

-Monthly income requirements

-No past landlord issues or evictions

-No past past due utility bills or issues

-Proof of income, pay stubs, drivers license, renting history required for application

Call Got Properties? Inc at 636-677-RENT to schedule a viewing time! HURRY THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!



(RLNE5617095)