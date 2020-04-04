All apartments in Imperial
7 Highview Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

7 Highview Drive

7 Highview Drive · (636) 677-7368
Location

7 Highview Drive, Imperial, MO 63052
Imperial

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Highview Drive · Avail. now

$995

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home. Sit out on the deck or in the sun-room and enjoy your coffee while admiring the amazing view of nature. Basement is full and unfinished with washer and dryer hook ups (tenants must supply their own washer and dryer).

Tenants are responsible for electric, gas and water

Sewer included in the rent

Located in Windsor school district

$995 a Month / $995 Security Deposit

Max of 3 pets, only 1 dog allowed no more than 45 lbs! $25 per pet, per month!

Vouchers are accepted

Rental Requirements
$35 non refundable application fee per person over the age of 18 for criminal and background check
-Monthly income requirements
-No past landlord issues or evictions
-No past past due utility bills or issues
-Proof of income, pay stubs, drivers license, renting history required for application
Call Got Properties? Inc at 636-677-RENT to schedule a viewing time! HURRY THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

(RLNE5617095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

