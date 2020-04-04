7 Highview Drive

Amenities
4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home. Sit out on the deck or in the sun-room and enjoy your coffee while admiring the amazing view of nature. Basement is full and unfinished with washer and dryer hook ups (tenants must supply their own washer and dryer).
Tenants are responsible for electric, gas and water
Sewer included in the rent
Located in Windsor school district
$995 a Month / $995 Security Deposit
Max of 3 pets, only 1 dog allowed no more than 45 lbs! $25 per pet, per month!
Vouchers are accepted
Rental Requirements
$35 non refundable application fee per person over the age of 18 for criminal and background check
-Monthly income requirements
-No past landlord issues or evictions
-No past past due utility bills or issues
-Proof of income, pay stubs, drivers license, renting history required for application
Call Got Properties? Inc at 636-677-RENT to schedule a viewing time! HURRY THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!
(RLNE5617095)