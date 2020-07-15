All apartments in Hazelwood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Hazelwood Forest

240 Chapel Ridge Dr · (314) 501-7699
Location

240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO 63042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 253D · Avail. Sep 7

$669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 264A · Avail. Sep 3

$759

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 249A · Avail. Aug 1

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 248A · Avail. Aug 1

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hazelwood Forest.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
pool table
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP & MANAGEMENT! Welcome home to Hazelwood Forest Apartments. Our one- and two-bedroom apartments homes feature large kitchens, dining areas, and spacious living rooms. Our community boasts a clubroom, oversized pool on park-like grounds. Located just minutes from Boeing and Lambert St. Louis International Airport. Call today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Max weight 25 lb each
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hazelwood Forest have any available units?
Hazelwood Forest has 5 units available starting at $669 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hazelwood Forest have?
Some of Hazelwood Forest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hazelwood Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Hazelwood Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hazelwood Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Hazelwood Forest is pet friendly.
Does Hazelwood Forest offer parking?
Yes, Hazelwood Forest offers parking.
Does Hazelwood Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hazelwood Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hazelwood Forest have a pool?
Yes, Hazelwood Forest has a pool.
Does Hazelwood Forest have accessible units?
No, Hazelwood Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Hazelwood Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hazelwood Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does Hazelwood Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hazelwood Forest has units with air conditioning.
