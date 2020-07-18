All apartments in Hazelwood
Hazelwood, MO
532 Holiday Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

532 Holiday Avenue

532 Holiday Avenue · (314) 324-1897
Location

532 Holiday Avenue, Hazelwood, MO 63042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom updated home in Hazelwood West School District. Tenant screening required $39 fee. Require 12 months on job, verifiable-qualifiable income, good rental history/no landlord actions. Security deposit & 1 mo rent before move in, $1990 total. Landlord is not considering section 8 at this time. Tenant to pay all utilities. Newer carpet & paint, hardwood in liv room, updated bath & kitchen, thermal windows. Range & refrigerator provided. One car garage, big patio in level fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

