532 Holiday Avenue

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom updated home in Hazelwood West School District. Tenant screening required $39 fee. Require 12 months on job, verifiable-qualifiable income, good rental history/no landlord actions. Security deposit & 1 mo rent before move in, $1990 total. Landlord is not considering section 8 at this time. Tenant to pay all utilities. Newer carpet & paint, hardwood in liv room, updated bath & kitchen, thermal windows. Range & refrigerator provided. One car garage, big patio in level fenced yard.