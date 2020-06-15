All apartments in Hazelwood
Find more places like 221 Elmgrove Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hazelwood, MO
/
221 Elmgrove Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

221 Elmgrove Ave

221 Elmgrove Avenue · (314) 562-5233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hazelwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

221 Elmgrove Avenue, Hazelwood, MO 63042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath house - Property Id: 109544

This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has 900 square feet of living space with a full unfinished basement. All kitchen appliance and laundry washer and dryer are present. It has a beautiful 3 season room and deck. Off street parking is available. Basic utilities: electric, gas, water, trash and sewer, are included in monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109544
Property Id 109544

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4795591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Elmgrove Ave have any available units?
221 Elmgrove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hazelwood, MO.
What amenities does 221 Elmgrove Ave have?
Some of 221 Elmgrove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Elmgrove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
221 Elmgrove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Elmgrove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 221 Elmgrove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hazelwood.
Does 221 Elmgrove Ave offer parking?
No, 221 Elmgrove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 221 Elmgrove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Elmgrove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Elmgrove Ave have a pool?
No, 221 Elmgrove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 221 Elmgrove Ave have accessible units?
No, 221 Elmgrove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Elmgrove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Elmgrove Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Elmgrove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Elmgrove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 221 Elmgrove Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr
Hazelwood, MO 63042

Similar Pages

Hazelwood 1 BedroomsHazelwood 2 Bedrooms
Hazelwood Apartments with ParkingHazelwood Pet Friendly Places
Hazelwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MO
Overland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity