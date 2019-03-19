All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

406 17th Avenue North

406 17th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

406 17th Ave N, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,916 sf home is located in Greenwood, MO. This home features hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen with appliances, and dining area. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 17th Avenue North have any available units?
406 17th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
Is 406 17th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
406 17th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 17th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 17th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 406 17th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 406 17th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 406 17th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 17th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 17th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 406 17th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 406 17th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 406 17th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 406 17th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 17th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 17th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 17th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
