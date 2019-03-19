Rent Calculator
400 Grant Avenue
400 Grant Avenue
400 Grant Ave
No Longer Available
Location
400 Grant Ave, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful 3 BR 3 BA Home in Greenwood, MO giving you the benefit of Lees Summit West School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 Grant Avenue have any available units?
400 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenwood, MO
.
Is 400 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenwood
.
Does 400 Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 400 Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 400 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 400 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 400 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
