2105 Cherokee Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming "Zero Step Entry" 3bd Ranch! - Crisp, Clean, Tidy and spacious 3 bedroom ranch with two car Garage!

Welcome Home! You will enjoy the well thought out floor plan along with the cleanliness of this wonderful home. The kitchen is open and sprawling with plenty of counter space for the gourmet cook! The generous sized family room is vaulted and anchored with corner fireplace and ceiling fan. This zero step patio home also features main floor laundry conveniently located central to all the bedrooms!



See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!



Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2634243)