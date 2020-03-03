All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 206 20th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, MO
/
206 20th Ave N
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

206 20th Ave N

206 20th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

206 20th Avenue North, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous newly remodeled ranch style home with stainless steel stove and dishwasher make the perfect home for this new year! The large pantry will have everyone wanting to get a midnight snack!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 20th Ave N have any available units?
206 20th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
What amenities does 206 20th Ave N have?
Some of 206 20th Ave N's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 20th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
206 20th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 20th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 20th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 206 20th Ave N offer parking?
No, 206 20th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 206 20th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 20th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 20th Ave N have a pool?
No, 206 20th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 206 20th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 206 20th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 206 20th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 20th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 20th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 20th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSPleasant Hill, MOBelton, MO
Grain Valley, MORoeland Park, KSNorth Kansas City, MOMission, KSSpring Hill, KSKearney, MOGardner, KSWarrensburg, MOPlatte City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University