Greenwood, MO
1404 Cypress Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:08 PM

1404 Cypress Drive

1404 Cypress Drive · (816) 844-6939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1404 Cypress Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Description Come see this amazing open floor plan, with modern fireplace separating the dining from living areas. It is light and bright three bedroom, two bathroom with beautiful updated kitchen and baths and finished basement for another living space. This is a must see before it's gone! If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Cypress Drive have any available units?
1404 Cypress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
What amenities does 1404 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 1404 Cypress Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Cypress Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Cypress Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Cypress Drive does offer parking.
Does 1404 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Cypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Cypress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
