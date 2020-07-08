All apartments in Grandview
8219 East 133rd Terrace

8219 East 133rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8219 East 133rd Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
You'll have to see this home for yourself. Spacious 4 bdrm, 2 bath. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 East 133rd Terrace have any available units?
8219 East 133rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 8219 East 133rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8219 East 133rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 East 133rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8219 East 133rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8219 East 133rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 8219 East 133rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8219 East 133rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 East 133rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 East 133rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 8219 East 133rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8219 East 133rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8219 East 133rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 East 133rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 East 133rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8219 East 133rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8219 East 133rd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

