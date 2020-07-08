All apartments in Grandview
8005 E 130th Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8005 E 130th Ct

8005 E 130th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8005 E 130th Ct, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 BR 2 bath Town House
Ready to call home

$875 Rental Rate
$875 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8005 E 130th Ct have any available units?
8005 E 130th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 8005 E 130th Ct have?
Some of 8005 E 130th Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 E 130th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8005 E 130th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 E 130th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 E 130th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8005 E 130th Ct offers parking.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 E 130th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have a pool?
No, 8005 E 130th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have accessible units?
No, 8005 E 130th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 E 130th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8005 E 130th Ct has units with air conditioning.

