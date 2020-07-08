Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like
8005 E 130th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
8005 E 130th Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
8005 E 130th Ct
8005 E 130th Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8005 E 130th Ct, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 BR 2 bath Town House
Ready to call home
$875 Rental Rate
$875 Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have any available units?
8005 E 130th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
What amenities does 8005 E 130th Ct have?
Some of 8005 E 130th Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8005 E 130th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8005 E 130th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 E 130th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 E 130th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8005 E 130th Ct offers parking.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 E 130th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have a pool?
No, 8005 E 130th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have accessible units?
No, 8005 E 130th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 E 130th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8005 E 130th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8005 E 130th Ct has units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Grandview 1 Bedrooms
Grandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with Parking
Grandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City