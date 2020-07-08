All apartments in Grandview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8005 E 120th Street

8005 East 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8005 East 120th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 E 120th Street have any available units?
8005 E 120th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 8005 E 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8005 E 120th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 E 120th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 E 120th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8005 E 120th Street offer parking?
No, 8005 E 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8005 E 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 E 120th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 E 120th Street have a pool?
No, 8005 E 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8005 E 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 8005 E 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 E 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 E 120th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8005 E 120th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8005 E 120th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

