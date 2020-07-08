All apartments in Grandview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8004 East 119 Terrace

8004 119th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8004 119th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
8004 E 119th Terrace,
Grandview MO, 64030
3 bedroom/2 bathroom
$950/month
Now Scheduling Self Showings through Rently! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/740514?source=marketing

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. You can view more information on this specific property by visiting, http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent#ad/1028745

18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315. This home is set up on Rently for self showings. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/740514?source=marketing

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 East 119 Terrace have any available units?
8004 East 119 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 8004 East 119 Terrace have?
Some of 8004 East 119 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 East 119 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8004 East 119 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 East 119 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 East 119 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8004 East 119 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8004 East 119 Terrace offers parking.
Does 8004 East 119 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 East 119 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 East 119 Terrace have a pool?
No, 8004 East 119 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8004 East 119 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8004 East 119 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 East 119 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 East 119 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8004 East 119 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8004 East 119 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

