7601 East 119th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7601 East 119th Terrace

7601 East 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7601 East 119th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled four bedroom two bath house in Grandview. This house has been worked on from top to bottom. The brand new roof and high efficiency furnace and air mean that you will be comfortable in your new home with reasonable utility bills. Beyond that, there new granite countertops with new stainless stell appliances in the kitchen. Both bathrooms are completely new, from the fixtures to the beautiful tile throughout. All of the flooring throughout the house is new, drywall extensively updated, and all new paint and trim. The large deck has been updated and stained, ensuring many great outdoor gatherings.There is nice sized driveway with an attached garage with opener. This is a great, nice sized house, with great updates in a quiet neighborhood. Renter's insurance required. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 East 119th Terrace have any available units?
7601 East 119th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 7601 East 119th Terrace have?
Some of 7601 East 119th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 East 119th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7601 East 119th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 East 119th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7601 East 119th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7601 East 119th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7601 East 119th Terrace offers parking.
Does 7601 East 119th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 East 119th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 East 119th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7601 East 119th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7601 East 119th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7601 East 119th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 East 119th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7601 East 119th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7601 East 119th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7601 East 119th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

