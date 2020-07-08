All apartments in Grandview
7509 E 119th St
7509 E 119th St

7509 East 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7509 East 119th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Fenced backyard with a 1 car garage. Not far from downtown. Close to many amenities! Ruskin High School.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 E 119th St have any available units?
7509 E 119th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 7509 E 119th St have?
Some of 7509 E 119th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 E 119th St currently offering any rent specials?
7509 E 119th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 E 119th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 E 119th St is pet friendly.
Does 7509 E 119th St offer parking?
Yes, 7509 E 119th St offers parking.
Does 7509 E 119th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 E 119th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 E 119th St have a pool?
No, 7509 E 119th St does not have a pool.
Does 7509 E 119th St have accessible units?
No, 7509 E 119th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 E 119th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7509 E 119th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 E 119th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7509 E 119th St has units with air conditioning.
