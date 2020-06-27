Rent Calculator
7500 E 119th Ter
7500 East 119th Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
7500 East 119th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this opportunity to move-in to a beautiful South Kansas City split level home with all amenities and attached garage. Call KPMAdvantage today for a showing, 913-777-1302
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have any available units?
7500 E 119th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
Is 7500 E 119th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7500 E 119th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 E 119th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grandview
.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7500 E 119th Ter offers parking.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have a pool?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7500 E 119th Ter has units with air conditioning.
