7500 E 119th Ter
7500 E 119th Ter

7500 East 119th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7500 East 119th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this opportunity to move-in to a beautiful South Kansas City split level home with all amenities and attached garage. Call KPMAdvantage today for a showing, 913-777-1302

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 E 119th Ter have any available units?
7500 E 119th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 7500 E 119th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7500 E 119th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 E 119th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7500 E 119th Ter offers parking.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have a pool?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7500 E 119th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7500 E 119th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7500 E 119th Ter has units with air conditioning.
