Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 7322 East 122nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
7322 East 122nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7322 East 122nd Street
7322 East 122nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7322 East 122nd Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7322 East 122nd Street have any available units?
7322 East 122nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
Is 7322 East 122nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7322 East 122nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 East 122nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7322 East 122nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 7322 East 122nd Street offer parking?
No, 7322 East 122nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 7322 East 122nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 East 122nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 East 122nd Street have a pool?
No, 7322 East 122nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7322 East 122nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7322 East 122nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 East 122nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 East 122nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7322 East 122nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7322 East 122nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030
Similar Pages
Grandview 1 Bedrooms
Grandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap Places
Grandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City