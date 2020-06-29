All apartments in Grandview
6913 East 129th Street

6913 East 129th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6913 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 East 129th Street have any available units?
6913 East 129th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 6913 East 129th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6913 East 129th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 East 129th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6913 East 129th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6913 East 129th Street offer parking?
No, 6913 East 129th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6913 East 129th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 East 129th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 East 129th Street have a pool?
No, 6913 East 129th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6913 East 129th Street have accessible units?
No, 6913 East 129th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 East 129th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6913 East 129th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6913 East 129th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6913 East 129th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
