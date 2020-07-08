All apartments in Grandview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6527 E 128 St

6527 East 128th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6527 East 128th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom Townhome in Grandview - Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a bonus room and partially finished basement. Has a one car garage and additional parking,

(RLNE4529299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6527 E 128 St have any available units?
6527 E 128 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 6527 E 128 St currently offering any rent specials?
6527 E 128 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 E 128 St pet-friendly?
No, 6527 E 128 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 6527 E 128 St offer parking?
Yes, 6527 E 128 St offers parking.
Does 6527 E 128 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 E 128 St have a pool?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not have a pool.
Does 6527 E 128 St have accessible units?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 E 128 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6527 E 128 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not have units with air conditioning.
