Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 6527 E 128 St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
6527 E 128 St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6527 E 128 St
6527 East 128th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6527 East 128th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom Townhome in Grandview - Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a bonus room and partially finished basement. Has a one car garage and additional parking,
(RLNE4529299)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6527 E 128 St have any available units?
6527 E 128 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
Is 6527 E 128 St currently offering any rent specials?
6527 E 128 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 E 128 St pet-friendly?
No, 6527 E 128 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grandview
.
Does 6527 E 128 St offer parking?
Yes, 6527 E 128 St offers parking.
Does 6527 E 128 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 E 128 St have a pool?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not have a pool.
Does 6527 E 128 St have accessible units?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 E 128 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6527 E 128 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6527 E 128 St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030
Similar Pages
Grandview 1 Bedrooms
Grandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with Parking
Grandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Lawrence, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Raytown, MO
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Liberty, MO
Belton, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
North Kansas City, MO
Parkville, MO
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Louisburg, KS
Greenwood, MO
Roeland Park, KS
Grain Valley, MO
Kearney, MO
Smithville, MO
Gardner, KS
Lansing, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City