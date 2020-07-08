All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 6504 129th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
6504 129th Place
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:19 AM

6504 129th Place

6504 East 129th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6504 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming home that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,538 sq ft of living space in Grandview, MO. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 129th Place have any available units?
6504 129th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 6504 129th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6504 129th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 129th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 129th Place is pet friendly.
Does 6504 129th Place offer parking?
No, 6504 129th Place does not offer parking.
Does 6504 129th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 129th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 129th Place have a pool?
No, 6504 129th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6504 129th Place have accessible units?
No, 6504 129th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 129th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 129th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6504 129th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6504 129th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City