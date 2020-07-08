All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 6420 E. 150th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
6420 E. 150th St
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

6420 E. 150th St

6420 East 150th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6420 East 150th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d64c84b049 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 E. 150th St have any available units?
6420 E. 150th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6420 E. 150th St have?
Some of 6420 E. 150th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 E. 150th St currently offering any rent specials?
6420 E. 150th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 E. 150th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 E. 150th St is pet friendly.
Does 6420 E. 150th St offer parking?
Yes, 6420 E. 150th St offers parking.
Does 6420 E. 150th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 E. 150th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 E. 150th St have a pool?
No, 6420 E. 150th St does not have a pool.
Does 6420 E. 150th St have accessible units?
No, 6420 E. 150th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 E. 150th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 E. 150th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 E. 150th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6420 E. 150th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City