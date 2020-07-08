6420 E. 150th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d64c84b049 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups