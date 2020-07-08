All apartments in Grandview
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

6402 E 150th Ter

6402 East 150th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6402 East 150th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Grandview deal. You can see the elementary school from your front yard. Modern colors and finish along with a full basement for storage makes this ideal for a starting family.

3br 1 bath
Monthly rental rate $825
Deposit $825

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 E 150th Ter have any available units?
6402 E 150th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6402 E 150th Ter have?
Some of 6402 E 150th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 E 150th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6402 E 150th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 E 150th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 E 150th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter offer parking?
No, 6402 E 150th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 E 150th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have a pool?
No, 6402 E 150th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6402 E 150th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 E 150th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6402 E 150th Ter has units with air conditioning.
