Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 6402 E 150th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
6402 E 150th Ter
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6402 E 150th Ter
6402 East 150th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6402 East 150th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Grandview deal. You can see the elementary school from your front yard. Modern colors and finish along with a full basement for storage makes this ideal for a starting family.
Monthly rental $825
Deposit $825
3br 1 bath
Monthly rental rate $825
Deposit $825
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have any available units?
6402 E 150th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
What amenities does 6402 E 150th Ter have?
Some of 6402 E 150th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6402 E 150th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6402 E 150th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 E 150th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 E 150th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter offer parking?
No, 6402 E 150th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 E 150th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have a pool?
No, 6402 E 150th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6402 E 150th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 E 150th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 E 150th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6402 E 150th Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030
Similar Pages
Grandview 1 Bedroom Apartments
Grandview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grandview Apartments with Parking
Grandview Cheap Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Lawrence, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Raytown, MO
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Liberty, MO
Belton, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
North Kansas City, MO
Parkville, MO
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Louisburg, KS
Greenwood, MO
Roeland Park, KS
Grain Valley, MO
Kearney, MO
Smithville, MO
Gardner, KS
Lansing, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City