Grandview, MO
6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St

6166 East 129th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6166 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
guest parking
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms. This large town-home is located in Greenfield Village in Grandview; right off 71 highway & main st, so you have easy access to many shops, restaurants, convenience stores...etc. It is in the Grandview School District & is near IHOP University. Included in the rent you get water/trash/sewer bills, 2 carports, a fenced front patio, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. There is a large finished basement that can be used for another bedroom/playroom/man cave, whatever suits you! Pets are welcome for additional fees.

**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person initial showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.

Additional information:
*NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.
*Pets welcomed for an extra $25 added to the monthly rent. All outside areas are common areas for the entire complex.
*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*2 covered carport spots. Additional visitor parking spots are around the complex.

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

(RLNE5764403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

