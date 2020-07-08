All apartments in Grandview
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

615 Deweese St

615 Deweese Street · No Longer Available
Location

615 Deweese Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex located at 615 Deweese St. Grandview MO rents for $700.00 a month. New carpet freshly painted walls and new tile in the bathroom this one won't last long. Central air with extra storage in the basement and washer and dryer hook ups. Large backyard with off street parking. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty or by call 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Deweese St have any available units?
615 Deweese St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 615 Deweese St have?
Some of 615 Deweese St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Deweese St currently offering any rent specials?
615 Deweese St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Deweese St pet-friendly?
No, 615 Deweese St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 615 Deweese St offer parking?
Yes, 615 Deweese St offers parking.
Does 615 Deweese St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Deweese St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Deweese St have a pool?
No, 615 Deweese St does not have a pool.
Does 615 Deweese St have accessible units?
No, 615 Deweese St does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Deweese St have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Deweese St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Deweese St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 615 Deweese St has units with air conditioning.
