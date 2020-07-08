Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex located at 615 Deweese St. Grandview MO rents for $700.00 a month. New carpet freshly painted walls and new tile in the bathroom this one won't last long. Central air with extra storage in the basement and washer and dryer hook ups. Large backyard with off street parking. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty or by call 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Deweese St have any available units?
615 Deweese St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 615 Deweese St have?
Some of 615 Deweese St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Deweese St currently offering any rent specials?
615 Deweese St is not currently offering any rent specials.