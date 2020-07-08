Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex located at 615 Deweese St. Grandview MO rents for $700.00 a month. New carpet freshly painted walls and new tile in the bathroom this one won't last long. Central air with extra storage in the basement and washer and dryer hook ups. Large backyard with off street parking. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty or by call 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.